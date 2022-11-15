New Suit - Consumer Class Action

Personal care products manufacturer Sun Bum LLC and its parent company S.C. Johnson & Son Inc. were slapped with a consumer class action Monday in Illinois Northern District Court. The complaint, brought by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz and Bursor & Fisher, alleges that the company's Sun Bum-branded dry shampoo products contain dangerous amounts of the carcinogenic compound benzene. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:22-cv-06363, Evans v. S. C. Johnson & Son, Inc. et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

November 15, 2022, 5:52 AM