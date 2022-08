New Suit - Consumer

Berger Montague filed a lawsuit against Rosebud Lending d/b/a ZocaLoans on Tuesday in Minnesota District Court. The suit, filed on behalf of Rachel Evans, accuses the defendant of running a 'rent-a-tribe' payday lending scheme that uses the cloak of tribal sovereignty to evade state and federal usury laws. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 0:22-cv-02126, Evans v. Rosebud Lending LZO d/b/a ZocaLoans.

August 30, 2022, 4:19 PM