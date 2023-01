Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Snell & Wilmer on Thursday removed a lawsuit against GlyMed Plus LLC, Nikki Helferich and Jon McDaniel to Utah District Court. The complaint, over alleged pregnancy-based employment discrimination, was filed by Peck Baxter Watkins & Bailey on behalf of Lindsey Evans. The case is 2:23-cv-00027, Evans v. Glymed Plus LLC et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

January 12, 2023, 4:55 PM