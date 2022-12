Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Fisher & Phillips on Thursday removed a lawsuit against Rollins, the pest control company, and Critter Control Operations to Arizona District Court. The suit, over alleged wrongful termination, was filed by the Hernandez Law Firm on behalf of Jon Evans. The case is 2:22-cv-02049, Evans v. Critter Control Operations Incorporated et al.

December 03, 2022, 11:31 AM