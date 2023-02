New Suit - ERISA

Cigna, the health insurer, and other defendants were hit with an ERISA lawsuit Monday in South Carolina District Court. The lawsuit, which pertains to long-term disability benefits, was filed by Burnette Shutt & McDaniel on behalf of Jeffrey Scott Evans. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:23-cv-00412, Evans v. Cigna Corporation et al.