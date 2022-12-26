Who Got The Work

Proskauer Rose partner Todd J. Ohlms has entered an appearance for Church & Dwight Co. in a consumer class action over the defendant's Batiste dry shampoo products. The case, filed Nov. 10 in Illinois Northern District Court by Wolf Haldenstein Adler Freeman & Herz and Bursor & Fisher, alleges that the dry shampoo contains dangerous levels of the carcinogenic compound benzene. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Virginia M. Kendall, is 1:22-cv-06301, Evans v. Church & Dwight Co., Inc.

Retail & Consumer Goods

December 26, 2022, 1:12 PM