Who Got The Work

Matthew A. Caplan of Holland & Knight has entered an appearance for Centurion Managed Care of Arizona LLC and MHM Health Professionals LLC in a pending lawsuit over alleged wage-and-hour violations. The action was filed Feb. 13 in Arizona District Court by the Hernandez Law Firm on behalf of corrections nurse. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Dominic W. Lanza, is 2:23-cv-00282, Evans v. Centurion Managed Care of Arizona LLC et al.

Health Care

March 31, 2023, 10:45 AM

Plaintiffs

LaChoniquie Evans

Plaintiffs

Hernandez Law Firm PLC

defendants

Centurion Managed Care of Arizona LLC

MHM Health Professionals LLC

defendant counsels

Holland & Knight

nature of claim: 710/over alleged wage and hour violations