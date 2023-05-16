New Suit
Comcast and other defendants were hit with a complaint in Illinois Northern District Court on Tuesday. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff. The case is 3:23-cv-50175, Evans v. Census Bureau et al.
Telecommunications
May 16, 2023, 12:00 PM
Plaintiffs
defendants
- ComCast
- Census Bureau
- Chase Owens
- ComEd
- Debra Meyers
- G. Martinez
- John Barr
- Leroy Hada
- Lisa Fabiano
- Prairie State Legal
- Rockford Police Dept.
- Rockford Recorder Of Deeds
- Rockford Water Department
- Susan Goral
nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation