New Suit

Comcast and other defendants were hit with a complaint in Illinois Northern District Court on Tuesday. The suit was filed by a pro se plaintiff. The case is 3:23-cv-50175, Evans v. Census Bureau et al.

Telecommunications

May 16, 2023, 12:00 PM

Plaintiffs

Linda Evans

defendants

ComCast

Census Bureau

Chase Owens

ComEd

Debra Meyers

G. Martinez

John Barr

Leroy Hada

Lisa Fabiano

Prairie State Legal

Rockford Police Dept.

Rockford Recorder Of Deeds

Rockford Water Department

Susan Goral

nature of claim: 440/over an alleged civil rights violation