Who Got The Work

Joseph Lee Adams and Dakota J. Stephens of Jones Walker have stepped in to represent Biewer Lumber in a pending lawsuit over alleged employment discrimination. The suit was filed Nov. 16 in Mississippi Southern District Court by Joel F. Dillard PA on behalf of a clean-up crew worker who contends that he was subjected to disparate treatment based on race. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Carlton W. Reeves, is 3:23-cv-03094, Evans v. Biewer Lumber, LLC.

Construction & Engineering

January 02, 2024, 8:41 AM

