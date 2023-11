Who Got The Work

Alison N. Davis, Paul J. Kennedy and Ashley D.N. Jones of Littler Mendelson has entered an appearance for Aerotek Inc. in a pending lawsuit over alleged race-based employment discrimination. The case was filed Oct. 11 in Virginia Eastern District Court by the Wiley Law Offices on behalf of an electrician. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Jamar K. Walker, is 4:23-cv-00126, Evans v. Aerotek, Inc. et al.

November 27, 2023, 8:29 AM

Dontae Evans

Wiley Law Offices PLLC

Aerotek, Inc.

J.C, Driskill, Inc.

Littler Mendelson, Pc (dc-Na)

Littler Mendelson

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination