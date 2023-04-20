New Suit - Personal Injury

The Cochran Law Firm filed a civil rights lawsuit Tuesday in Georgia Northern District Court in connection with the 2020 police shooting and killing of Rayshard Brooks. The complaint was brought on behalf of Melvin B. Evans Jr. and two passengers that were parked in a Wendy's drive-thru while the shooting took place. According to the suit, the plaintiffs had to duck under their seats to avoid being struck by spray bullets that struck Evans' vehicle. The suit, against the City of Atlanta and police officer Garrett Rolfe, also pursues claims for assault and battery. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 1:23-cv-01743, Evans, Jr. et al v. City of Atlanta et al.

Public Interest & Nonprofit

April 20, 2023, 5:15 AM

