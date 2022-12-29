Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Greenberg Traurig on Thursday removed a civil rights lawsuit against Clark County School District and certain district employees to Nevada District Court. The complaint, filed by Lex Tecnica on behalf of a high school student and the student's parents, alleges violation of First Amendment rights and infliction of emotional distress based on a school assignment that contained sexually explicit content and language. The case is 2:22-cv-02171, Evans et al v. Clark County School District et al.

Education

December 29, 2022, 9:58 PM