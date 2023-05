New Suit - Contract

Benesch, Friedlander, Coplan & Aronoff filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit Tuesday in Ohio Southern District Court on behalf of Evans Adhesive Corp., a manufacturer of industrial adhesives. The suit, over alleged unpaid invoices, targets Golden State Adhesives Inc. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 2:23-cv-01801, Evans Adhesive Corp. v. Golden State Adhesives, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

May 30, 2023, 6:04 PM

