Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Blank Rome on Wednesday removed a lawsuit against RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing Corporation to Maryland District Court. The complaint, over claims to real property, was filed pro se by Evan Randall Huggins Trust. The case is 1:22-cv-02246, Evan Randall Huggins, Tr. v. RoundPoint Mortgage Servicing Corporation.

Banking & Financial Services

September 07, 2022, 3:37 PM