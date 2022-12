News From Law.com

Disbarred attorney Evan Greebel—who once represented "Pharma Bro" Martin Shkreli—on Wednesday asked the U.S. Supreme Court to consider his appeal of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit's ruling that the government may garnish the retirement savings he accumulated during his employment at the law firms Fried Frank and Katten Muchin Rosenman. Greebel and Shkreli were each convicted of fraud conspiracy offenses in 2017.

New York

December 21, 2022, 4:53 PM