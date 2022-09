New Suit - Contract

Shook, Hardy & Bacon filed a lawsuit Wednesday in Illinois Northern District Court targeting Intelsat Inflight for allegedly reneging on a $150 million service order for an all-electric satellite. The suit was brought on behalf of France-headquartered satellite company Eutelsat S.A. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-04788, Eutelsat S.A. v. Intelsat Inflight LLC f/k/a Gogo LLC.

Space Economy

September 07, 2022, 4:13 PM