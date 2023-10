News From Law.com International

Aiming to level the playing field, large companies doing business in the EU must now report any financial contribution received from a government in a non-EU country in the last three years. Companies need to notify the bloc's powerful competition authority of foreign aid they received before completing a merger or participating in large public tenders if they meet certain financial thresholds, or risk a fine of up to 10% of their annual turnover.

October 30, 2023, 6:45 PM

