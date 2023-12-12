EUs New AI Act Will Create Wave of Work for Law Firms | Law....

News From Law.com International

A new EU AI regulation is expected to create significant levels of work for both in-house and external counsel in Europe. EU officials reached a highly anticipated political agreement on an AI bill late Friday evening after three successive days of talks. The first comprehensive AI rulebook in the world, the Artificial Intelligence Act is expected to touch many large companies in the EU, applying not only to companies that develop AI software, but any company that uses AI systems.

