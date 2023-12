News From Law.com International

Jimini AI, a new legal tech based in Paris and currently in trials, is aiming to be first on the market with an artificial intelligence tool for legal research and drafting based on European law. Jimini AI—the name comes from the super-energetic Disney character Jiminy Cricket—is currently being tested by leading law firms in France, including Gide Loyrette Nouel, and by in-house legal departments, including the French logistics company CMA CGM.

Legal Services

December 07, 2023, 3:52 PM

nature of claim: /