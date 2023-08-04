New Suit - Contract

Euler Hermes North America Insurance filed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against recruitment firm Motion Recruitment Partners d/b/a Sevenstep on Friday in Massachusetts District Court. The suit, filed by McGlinchey Stafford, accuses the defendant of providing subpar recruitment services for the plaintiff; according to the complaint, while the plaintiff intended to fill 80 job openings, only 16 positions were filled. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-11789, Euler Hermes North America Insurance Co. v. Motion Recruitment Partners LLC.

Insurance

August 04, 2023, 8:09 PM

Plaintiffs

Euler Hermes North America Insurance Company

Plaintiffs

McGlinchey Stafford

defendants

Motion Recruitment Partners LLC, d/b/a Sevenstep

nature of claim: 190/for alleged breach of contract