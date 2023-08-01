Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Monday removed a lawsuit against Modern Concepts Construction, fintech company GoodLeap, formerly known as Loanpal, and Modern Concepts Solar and Roofing Inc. to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by the Consumer Protection Attorney on behalf of homeowner Edwidg Eugene, accuses the defendants of fraudulently inducing the plaintiff into entering a contract for the installation of a solar power system on his property. The case is 0:23-cv-61463, Eugene v. GoodLeap, LLC et al.

Renewable Energy

August 01, 2023, 7:25 AM

Plaintiffs

Edwidg Eugene

defendants

GoodLeap, LLC

Modern Concepts Construction, LLC

Modern Concepts Solar and Roofing, Inc.

defendant counsels

Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough

nature of claim: 371/for claims under the Truth in Lending Act