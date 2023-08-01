Lawyers at Nelson Mullins Riley & Scarborough on Monday removed a lawsuit against Modern Concepts Construction, fintech company GoodLeap, formerly known as Loanpal, and Modern Concepts Solar and Roofing Inc. to Florida Southern District Court. The suit, filed by the Consumer Protection Attorney on behalf of homeowner Edwidg Eugene, accuses the defendants of fraudulently inducing the plaintiff into entering a contract for the installation of a solar power system on his property. The case is 0:23-cv-61463, Eugene v. GoodLeap, LLC et al.
Renewable Energy
August 01, 2023, 7:25 AM