New Suit

The City of New York and Administration for Children's Services were hit with a civil rights lawsuit on Tuesday in New York Eastern District Court over the death of four-year-old Jace Eubanks. The suit, brought by the Cochran Firm on behalf of the decedent's father Jamal Eubanks, accuses the defendants of failing to protect the child from abuse by his mother's boyfriend Jeremiah Johnson despite knowing about Johnson's history of abuse and seeing the child's injuries during a welfare check. The case is 1:22-cv-06277, Eubanks et al. v. City of New York et al.

Government

October 18, 2022, 1:13 PM