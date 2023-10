News From Law.com International

In the wake of the continuing crisis in Israel and Gaza, EU regulators are clamping down on large social media platorms that fail to make efforts to stop the spread of disinformation. Under the new law known as the Digital Services Act, companies such as X, Meta, Tik Tok and YouTube could face fines of up to 6% of their global annual revenue if they are found to be violating the strict rules of the DSA.

October 18, 2023, 4:10 PM

