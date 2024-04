News From Law.com

Etsy paid ex-Facebook legal chief Colin Stretch $7.15 million in 2023, the Brooklyn-based company revealed in its proxy statement filed Monday with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Just $403,458 was in salary. The bulk of his compensation came in the form of $6.3 million in stock awards.

Internet & Social Media

April 23, 2024, 1:34 PM

nature of claim: /