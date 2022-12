New Suit - Contract

Clark Hill filed a lawsuit Friday in New York Southern District Court on behalf of ETS MIR LLC. The suit, targeting Petroci Holding Cote D' Ivoire, contends that the defendant unlawfully terminated two agreements based upon a 'pretext of unsupported claims of irregular tax situation.' Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:22-cv-10228, Ets Mir LLC v. Petroci Holding Cote D' Ivoire.

Energy

December 02, 2022, 12:04 PM