Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Greenberg Traurig on Friday removed a breach-of-contract lawsuit against JPMorgan Chase to New York Eastern District Court. The complaint, filed by attorney Lawrence E. Fabian on behalf of ETS Contracting, seeks reimbursement of more than $200,000 for a fraudulent wire transfer. The case is 1:23-cv-04475, Ets Contracting, Inc. v. JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

Banking & Financial Services

June 16, 2023, 5:22 PM

Plaintiffs

Ets Contracting, Inc.

Plaintiffs

Lawrence E. Fabian

defendants

JPMorgan Chase Bank, N.A.

defendant counsels

Greenberg Traurig

nature of claim: 370/alleging fraudulent conduct