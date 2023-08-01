ETL Plaintiffs Firm of the Year Awardees on Trial First Appr...

News From Law.com

For the first time, the Elite Trial Lawyers Awards featured the recognition of the Plaintiffs Firm of the Year. We recently sat down with the firm's founders Mark DiCello and Adam Levitt to discuss the firm's trajectory and, more generally, the concerns they have for the plaintiffs bar. "Unfortunately, by and large, the plaintiffs bar tends to be very fragmented, very self-centered, and largely unwilling to coordinate, and collaborate on the macro issues. Whether it's standing, whether it's arbitration clauses, whether it's fighting back just on the word soup the defendants and objectors use," Adam Levitt noted.

Legal Services

August 01, 2023, 9:00 AM

nature of claim: /