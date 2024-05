Who Got The Work

Daniel M. Silver and Alexandra M. Joyce of McCarter & English have stepped in to represent HighLevel in a pending patent infringement lawsuit. The action, which asserts two patents related to website creation systems, was filed April 22 in Delaware District Court by Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell on behalf of Etison d/b/a Clickfunnels. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Colm F. Connolly, is 1:24-cv-00502, Etison LLC v. HighLevel, Inc.

Technology

May 01, 2024, 9:57 AM

Plaintiffs

Etison LLC

Plaintiffs

Morris, Nichols, Arsht & Tunnell

defendants

HighLevel, Inc.

defendant counsels

McCarter & English

nature of claim: 830/over patent claims