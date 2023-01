Who Got The Work

Holland & Knight partner Brandon T. White has entered an appearance for Deinde Group LLC in a pending lawsuit alleging usurious lending practices. The suit was filed Nov. 23 in Florida Middle District Court by Seraph Legal on behalf of Onace Etienne. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Mary S. Scriven, is 8:22-cv-02687, Etienne v. Deinde Financial, LLC et al.

Banking & Financial Services

January 07, 2023, 8:12 PM