News From Law.com

Justice Clarence Thomas' participation in a Supreme Court order involving the Jan. 6 House committee's subpoena for phone records of the Arizona GOP chairwoman renewed questions Monday on whether he has an ethical conflict. The Supreme Court refused the request by Kelli Ward to block the subpoena by the U.S House select committee investigating the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol. Justices Thomas and Samuel Alito noted they would have granted her request.

November 14, 2022, 1:34 PM