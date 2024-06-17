Ethics Hearing Stalled for Judge Robert S. Reeves Amid Resol...

News From Law.com

Judicial misconduct proceedings for Middle Georgia Judicial Circuit Chief Judge Robert S. Reeves did not get underway Monday before the Judicial Qualifications Commission of Georgia Hearing Panel, as scheduled. Rather than livestream the ethics proceeding from the Georgia Public Safety Training Center in Forsyth beginning at 9 a.m. as previously announced, JQC Hearing Panel Presiding Officer Robert McBurney's judicial YouTube stream remained inactive hours later amid resolution negotiations.

June 17, 2024, 12:25 PM

