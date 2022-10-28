News From Law.com

Ethics Complaint Accusing Judge Reinhart of Conflict of Inte...

An ethics complaint that appears to have been filed against the magistrate judge who signed the search warrant for Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago home was dismissed by the chief judge of the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Eleventh Circuit. The Sept. 12 decision, posted to the court's website this week, clears a magistrate judge of claims that his approval this year of a search of a former political office holder's premises was unethical because of an alleged conflict of interest and bias.

Government

October 28, 2022, 6:16 PM