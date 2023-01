News From Law.com

An ethics investigation launched against a Middle Georgia judge accused of 30 formal charges of judicial misconduct has been dropped following the jurist's death. The Judicial Qualifications Commission of Georgia has dismissed its inquiry into allegations made in three ethics complaints filed against Washington County Chief Magistrate Manzie T. Broxton upon learning of his death on Jan. 1, 2023.

Georgia

January 10, 2023, 9:12 AM