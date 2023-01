Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Tuesday removed an ERISA lawsuit against Greif Inc., an industrial packaging company, and other defendants to South Carolina District Court. The suit, over the failure and refusal to pay medical bills arising from a caesarean section, was filed by the Carr Legal Group on behalf of Taresa Nichole Etheridge. The case is 9:23-cv-00128, Etheridge v. Greif, Inc. et al.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

January 12, 2023, 5:26 AM