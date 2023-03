Removed To Federal Court

Counsel at Wanek Kirsch Davies on Monday removed a personal injury lawsuit against Dollar General to Louisiana Eastern District Court. The complaint was filed by Rene Frederick & Associates on behalf of Sarah Etheridge. The case is 2:23-cv-00822, Etheridge v. DG Louisiana, LLC d/b/a Dollar General et al.

Retail & Consumer Goods

March 06, 2023, 3:26 PM