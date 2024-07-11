Et Tu, EDVA? Why Big Law Is Dodging a Once-Favorable Bankrup...

News From Law.com

This March, Vinson & Elkins came to the U.S. Bankruptcy Court for the Eastern District of Virginia to restructure Enviva, a Maryland-based wood pellet manufacturer and longtime client.The firm arrived, like many Big Law bankruptcy practices do, with a debtor that possessed connections to another client of the firm. In Enviva's case, the company was 43% owned by Riverstone Investment Group LLC, a private equity firm that Vinson & Elkins billed $14 million in 2023—according to the law firm's subsequent disclosures in bankruptcy court—for matters unrelated to Enviva. Such connections are common in Big Law, especially at firms with large private equity practices that routinely place sponsors' companies into bankruptcy.

Legal Services - Large Law

July 11, 2024, 9:00 AM