New Suit

Esurance, a subsidiary of Allstate, filed an insurance coverage lawsuit against Jason Carletti and William Harrison on Tuesday in Florida Middle District Court. The suit, filed by Hinshaw & Culbertson, seeks a declaration that Esurance has no duty to defend or indemnify the defendants in an underlying personal injury lawsuit stemming from a motor vehicle collision. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 8:22-cv-02228, Esurance Property and Casualty Insurance Co. v. Carletti et al.