Who Got The Work

Bradley J. Bartolomeo and Stephen Rickershauser of Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith have stepped in to represent Leah Friedman and Ralex Services d/b/a Glen Island Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation in a pending lawsuit. The action was filed Nov. 20 in New York Southern District Court by the Law Office of Felix Q. Vinluan on behalf of a nurse who contends that she felt threatened to leave her position after signing an employment contract as a condition to receiving a green card sponsorship. The case, assigned to U.S. District Judge Kenneth M. Karas, is 7:23-cv-10169, Esturas v. Ralex Services, Inc. d/b/a Glen Island Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation et al.

Health Care

January 04, 2024, 10:32 AM

Plaintiffs

Jo-Ann Heram S Esturas

Plaintiffs

Law Office Of Felix Q. Vinluan

defendants

Leah Friedman

Ralex Services, Inc.

Ralex Services, Inc. d/b/a Glen Island Center for Nursing and Rehabilitation

defendant counsels

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Smith

The Deiorio Law Group PLLC

Lewis Brisbois Bisgaard & Lewis

nature of claim: 890/