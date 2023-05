New Suit - Contract

Von Briesen & Roper filed a lawsuit alleging breach of fiduciary duties Wednesday in Wisconsin Western District Court on behalf of Wisconsin Lawyers Mutual Insurance and other plaintiffs. The complaint, centered on a purchase money loan for the sale of real estate, targets Bell Bank and Legacy Title Group. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00345, Estreen & Ogland et al v. Bell Bank et al.

Property & Casualty

May 24, 2023, 6:55 PM

Plaintiffs

Andres Sandholm

Estreen & Ogland

Wisconsin Lawyers Mutual Insurance Company

von Briesen & Roper

defendants

Bell Bank

Legacy Title Group, LLC

nature of claim: 380/alleging unlawful business conduct