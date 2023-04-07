New Suit

Laboratory Corp. of America, an operator of dozens of clinical laboratories, was sued Wednesday in Georgia Northern District Court over alleged violations of the ADA. The court case, brought by attorney Matthew N. Pope on behalf of consumer Michael Estrada, asserts that Estrada was denied full and equal access to the defendant’s retail location due to its lack of accommodations for individuals with disabilities. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01465, Estrada v. Laboratory Corporation of America.

Health Care

April 07, 2023

