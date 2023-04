New Suit

Home Depot was sued Friday in Georgia Northern District Court over alleged violations of the ADA. The lawsuit, which alleges that the subject facility discriminates against disabled persons due to architectural access barriers, was filed by Matthew N. Pope P.C. on behalf of Michael Estrada. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 1:23-cv-01509, Estrada v. Home Depot U.S.A., Inc.

Michael Estrada

Matthew N. Pope, P.C.

Home Depot U.S.A., Inc.

nature of claim: 446/over alleged violations of the ADA