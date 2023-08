Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel on Thursday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against furniture distributor and manufacturer Eq3 Ltd. to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by Karpf, Karpf & Cerutti on behalf of a warehouseman who contends that he was wrongfully laid off and subjected to work in pain despite seeking accommodations for his workplace related injury. The case is 2:23-cv-04173, Estrada v. Eq3 Ltd.

Retail & Consumer Goods

August 04, 2023, 4:15 AM

Plaintiffs

Lizardo Estrada

defendants

Eq3 Ltd.

defendant counsels

Kramer Levin Naftalis & Frankel

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination