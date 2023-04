Removed To Federal Court

Lawyers at Duane Morris on Monday removed a biometric privacy class action against materials recycler BillyBob Holdings to Illinois Northern District Court. The suit was filed by Justicia Laboral on behalf of employees who accuse the defendant of not properly complying with the Illinois Biometric Information Privacy Act. The case is 1:23-cv-02388, Estrada Tamayo v. Billybob Holdings, Inc.

Industrial, Chemicals & Materials

April 17, 2023, 6:08 PM

Plaintiffs

Angelica Estrada Tamayo

defendants

Billybob Holdings, Inc.

defendant counsels

Duane Morris

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination