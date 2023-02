New Suit

Ray Quinney & Nebeker filed a lawsuit Thursday in Utah District Court targeting defendants for allegedly misappropriating approximately $180,000. The suit was filed on behalf of two residents of Puerto Rico who claim their online banking information was stolen by certain Utah residents while traveling in the state. The case is 2:23-cv-00134, Estrada et al v. Does 1-20.

Utah

February 23, 2023, 8:12 PM