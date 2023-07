New Suit - Personal Injury

Uber and other defendants were sued Wednesday in Connecticut District Court for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision. The court case was filed by Hirsch Andrade LLP on behalf of Eduardo Estevez. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendants. The case is 3:23-cv-00927, Estevez v. Contreras-Chuqui et al.

Technology

July 14, 2023, 4:45 AM

Plaintiffs

Eduardo Estevez

Plaintiffs

Hirsch Andrade, LLP

defendants

Uber Technologies, Inc .

Mikeal Polanco

Portier, LLC

Vanessa Contreras-Chuqui

nature of claim: 350/for personal injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision