New Suit - Employment

UPS was sued Friday in Pennsylvania Eastern District Court over alleged age-based employment discrimination. The lawsuit was filed by Karpf, Karpf & Cerutti, P.C. on behalf of a plaintiff who claims that she was unlawfully terminated from a position as a packer and sorter after complaining about age-related harassment. Counsel have not yet appeared for the defendant. The case is 5:22-cv-03431, Esteves v. United Parcel Service, Inc.

Transportation & Logistics

August 26, 2022, 2:59 PM