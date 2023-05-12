Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Building & Land Technology Corp. and its apartment building the Beacon to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by El-Hag & Associates on behalf of two former employees who contend that they were terminated due to their ages and replaced with younger workers. The case is 2:23-cv-02586, Esteras, Jr. et al v. The Beacon In Jersey City By Building Land Technology, Building & Land Technology Corp.

Real Estate

May 12, 2023, 4:23 PM

Plaintiffs

Carlos Gonzalez, Jr.

Efrain Esteras, Jr.

defendants

The Beacon In Jersey City By Building Land Technology, Building & Land Technology Corp.

defendant counsels

Jackson Lewis

nature of claim: 442/over alleged employment discrimination