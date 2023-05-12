Attorneys at Jackson Lewis on Friday removed an employment discrimination lawsuit against Building & Land Technology Corp. and its apartment building the Beacon to New Jersey District Court. The suit was filed by El-Hag & Associates on behalf of two former employees who contend that they were terminated due to their ages and replaced with younger workers. The case is 2:23-cv-02586, Esteras, Jr. et al v. The Beacon In Jersey City By Building Land Technology, Building & Land Technology Corp.
Real Estate
May 12, 2023, 4:23 PM