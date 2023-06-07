Removed To Federal Court

Yum Brands, a fast food restaurant company known for its brands Taco Bell, KFC and Pizza Hut, on Monday removed a data breach class action to Kentucky Western District Court. The suit, which accuses the defendant of failing to implement adequate data security measures, arises from a Jan. 2023 breach impacting the personal identifiable information of millions of customers and employees. The suit was brought by Cohen & Malad; Stranch, Jennings & Garvey; and Turke & Strauss. Yum Brands is represented by Dinsmore & Shohl and Mayer Brown. The case is 3:23-cv-00290, Ester v. Yum! Brands, Inc.

Food, Beverage & Tobacco

June 07, 2023, 4:45 AM

