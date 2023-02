Removed To Federal Court

Attorneys at Hines Hampton Pelanda on Tuesday removed an insurance coverage lawsuit against AMCO Insurance to California Central District Court. The complaint, concerning injury claims arising from a motor vehicle collision, was filed by Burg & Brock on behalf of Zari Esteghlal. The case is 5:23-cv-00235, Esteghlal v. AMCO Insurance Company et al.

Insurance

February 14, 2023, 12:52 PM