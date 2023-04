News From Law.com

Sara Moss, vice chairman and longtime general counsel for The Estée Lauder Cos., will retire on July 1 after 20 years with the multinational cosmetics giant. Moss joined New York City-based Estée Lauder in 2003 as executive vice president and general counsel. She held the job until 2019, when she was promoted to the newly created position of vice chair.

Retail & Consumer Goods

April 25, 2023, 2:10 PM

